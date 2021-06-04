Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

