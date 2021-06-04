Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 2.58% of Integra Resources worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 102,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,349. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

ITRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

