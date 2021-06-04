Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

