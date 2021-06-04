Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,946.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

