Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 917 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -191.14 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

