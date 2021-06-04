Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$739,845.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,133,159.13.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

