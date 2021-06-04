Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $15,796.17 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $15,796.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,360,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,893.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primo Water by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 697,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

