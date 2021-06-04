Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 7,407 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NPTN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

