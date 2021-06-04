Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.