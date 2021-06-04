Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Sells 19,259 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of Inovalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.

INOV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 258,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,152. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

