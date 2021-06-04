Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Major Shareholder Sells $1,672,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
