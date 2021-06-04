Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Major Shareholder Sells $1,672,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.