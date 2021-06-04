Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 257,700 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

