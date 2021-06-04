Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 13,738 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

Flux Power stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

