Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells 33,067 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claude E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

