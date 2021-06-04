Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,326.68 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 638 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $20,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

