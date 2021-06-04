Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,326.68 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 638 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $20,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BXMT opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.