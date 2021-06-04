Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $345,091.50 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.