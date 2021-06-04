Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $345,091.50 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

