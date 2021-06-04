Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $3,354,470.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90.

GOOG opened at $2,404.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,303.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

