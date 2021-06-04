Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

