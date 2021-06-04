Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
