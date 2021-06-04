Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ETON opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
