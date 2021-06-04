Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ETON opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.