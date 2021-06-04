InsaneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $187,758.21 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $187,758.21 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00514355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004377 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01428415 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,464,088 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

