Informa (LON:INF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Get Informa alerts:

INF opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 560.86. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.