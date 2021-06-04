IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,316.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,257.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.