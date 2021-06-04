IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

