IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

