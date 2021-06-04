IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 515 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

