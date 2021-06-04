IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

