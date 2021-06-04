IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $209,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $483,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 175.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

