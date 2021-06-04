Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Reaches $3.28 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00010688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $17,292.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00066821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00296960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00241773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.53 or 0.01082823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,845.25 or 0.99899977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

