Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Up 4%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

INCPY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.