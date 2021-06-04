Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.79.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.