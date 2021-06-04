Howard Dvorkin Acquires 9,166 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 231,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,230. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

