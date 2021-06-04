Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.58

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 7530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $36,345.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,923 shares of company stock valued at $755,240 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $5,099,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

