Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,001,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,615,000 after purchasing an additional 209,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.