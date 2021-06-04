HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (HBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €84.58. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a one year high of €101.40 ($119.29).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

