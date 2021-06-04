HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.58.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

