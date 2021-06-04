Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.66. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.60, with a volume of 59,524 shares changing hands.

HCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.91.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

