Holistic Financial Partners Sells 98 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 64,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 531,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 65,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $407.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.