Holistic Financial Partners Purchases Shares of 2,153 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

