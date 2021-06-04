Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

