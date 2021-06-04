Holistic Financial Partners Has $972,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.15 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

