Holistic Financial Partners Has $527,000 Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

