Holistic Financial Partners Has $271,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,404.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

