Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Roberts S. Childs Acquires 6,400 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

HSX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 813 ($10.62). The stock had a trading volume of 268,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.57. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 826.42.

A number of research firms have commented on HSX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

