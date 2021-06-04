Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

