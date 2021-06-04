Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,951 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

