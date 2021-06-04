Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

