Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Up 3.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 4,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

