HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 551.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

