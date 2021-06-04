HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78.

