HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $479.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.